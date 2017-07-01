MULTAN-Former federal law minister and PTI leader Babar Awan has said that the country is under Nazism and not democracy, adding that the PTI would block the way of Nazism and resist rulers’ all attempts to ruin democratic institutions.

Addressing a news conference here along with other PTI leaders including MNA Malik Aamir Dogar on Friday, he added that the countdown to Sharifs has begun in the JIT, adding that the rulers exhibited undemocratic behaviour and exploitation of South Punjab as well as imprisonment of Jamshed Dasti are its biggest examples. He maintained that those getting Dasti booked in terrorism case on the basis of a video themselves were nominated in terrorism cases. “The rulers are involved in Model Town tragedy,” he cited the example. He said that the government set new examples by offering protocol to the members of ruling class in jail and setting snakes and scorpions on opposition members.

He declared that he would personally pursue the case of Jamshed Dasti. He named a lawyers’ committee for the release of Dasti and said that he would supervise the committee. He expressed his gratitude to the Chief Justice Lahore High Court for taking notice of Jamshed Dasti’s arrest.

Mr Awan claimed that the public would take its revenge from the rulers in the coming elections through vote and make Imran Khan Prime Minister for putting Pakistan on right path. He exclaimed that why the case of Ahmedpur East tragedy is not registered against the rulers for their criminal negligence.

He said that the police played the role of a protection gear for Sharif family, adding that five kinds of police operated in Punjab. “Where was this police when Ahmadpur East tragedy took place?” he raised a question. He alleged that the rulers deducted South Punjab’s share of funds for healthcare projects in each budget and spent it on useless projects like “Jangla Bus and Orange Train.” He claimed the PTI would eliminate sense of deprivation from all backward areas under Imran Khan’s leadership.

He claimed that it is because of Imran Khan that 150,000 children of parliamentarians and bureaucracy are enrolled in public schools in KPK. He said that the nation is tired of corruption-tainted politicians and wants a real change. He claimed that only Imran Khan could bring real change in Pakistan. He said that Sharif family has been ruling Punjab for 35 years but they did not offer any relief to the residents of South Punjab. He said that Jamshed Dasti is being victimised for raising voice for South Punjab and he is being tortured in jail. He added that Dasti is being punished for talking against Prime Minister in jail.

NAB NICKS PROCLAIMED OFFENDER

NAB Multan has arrested Ghulam Fareed from MacLeod Gunj, Bahawalnagar who was declared as proclaimed offender by Accountability Court on November 23, 2016.

According to details, the accused persons namely Mian Naveed Aziz, proprietor Pak Mushroom Project, Khurram Shehzad (Accounts Manager), Shahid Iqbal Alias Mudassar, Marketing Manager, Ghulam Farid alias Danish Regional Manager and Muhammad Yar in the capacity of Zonal Manager of Pak Mushroom Project defrauded members of general public of huge amount of Rs7.60 million, and subsequently disappeared. Upon completion of investigation, reference No 02/2015 was filed in Accountability Court on 26.01.2015 which is under trial at present. The arrest warrant of the accused was issued by Accountability Court Multan.

Ghulam Fareed used to visit members of public and lure them to invest in Pak Mushroom Project Company on the promise of extra profit. Accused Muhammad Yar s/o Ahmed Yar did not join investigation and remained at large and subsequently accused was declared proclaimed offender on November 23, 2016.