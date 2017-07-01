SARGODHA - The sister of jailed MNA Jamshed Dasti Friday threatened that she will be constrained to immolate herself if the government does not release her “innocent” brother.

Talking to reporters outside Sargodha district jail after meeting her brother Jamshed Dasti on Friday, she accused the government of imprisoning her brother on trumped-up charges, urging the chief justice of Pakistan to take notice of the gross injustice.

Earlier, mother and sisters of Jamshed Dasti met the jailed MNA and served him with the meal they brought from their home.

On the occasion, other relatives of Dasti, who had also come from Muzaffargarh, staged a protest against the jail authorities after they were not allowed to meet Jamshed Dasti.

Meanwhile, Jamshed Dasti has been granted B class in the district jail while the IG Prisons also visited the jail after the notice taken by LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah in this regard.

The jail authorities informed that Jamshed Dasti had taken bath and offered Jumma prayer while a team of doctors conducted his medical check-up and found him completely fit. The doctors also conducted his ECG and found it satisfactory.

The medical team, however, provided the MNA some medicines for stomach relief.

On the other hand, a panel of lawyers met Jamshed Dasti in jail and discussed various matters about his cases. Anti-Terrorism Court Sargodha Judge Tariq Saleem Zargam will take up hearing of the Dasti’s case on July 3, 2017. The Punjab Police and jail authorities have adopted stringent security measures in and outside the district jail.

SHO SUSPENDED OVER MEDIA ACCESS TO MNA

District Police Officer Capt (r) Sohail Chaudhry suspended Cantt Police SHO on charges of allowing media access to MNA Jamshed Dasti after a court hearing.

The DPO suspended Cantt Police SHO Ameer Khan and ordered him to report to the District Police Lines. It is to be noted that the local mediamen succeeded in getting interview of the arrested MNA while he was being carried to jail in a police van after court hearing on Thursday. The short interview disseminated widely on electronic and print media at which the LHC chief justice took notice and sought a report from the authorities concerned about health condition of Jamshed Dasti. Sources informed that a departmental inquiry will also investigate the suspended SHO for negligence.

RALLY AGAINST ARREST

Staff reporter from DG Khan adds: Pakistan Saraiki Qaumi Ittehad (PSQI) Friday took out a rally in protest against the arrest of MNA Jamshed Dasti, demanding his immediate release.

The rally led by PSQI chief Col (r) Nawab Abdul Jabbar Abbasi was started from Pull Dot and ended at Traffic Chowk.

Hundreds of participants of the rally marched through various roads of the city and chanted slogans against the rulers, accusing them politically victimising Jamshed Dasti for raising voice for the rights of the poor class.

The protesters were also carrying banners and placards, demanding the Chief Justice of Pakistan take notice of the registration of “fake cases” against MNA Jamshed Dasti.

Addressing the rally participants, Nawab Abdul Jabbar Abbasi said that Jamshed Dasti has been put behind the bar as he took up public issues which the rulers dislike. He claimed that the jailed MNA is working for the rights of the people of down-trodden area and therefore is facing pressure of the rulers.