KARACHI: Deputy Superintendent Amjad and Head Clerk Naveed are arrested in the case regarding prisoners’ escape from Central Jail in Karachi.

According to the investigation, Amjad and Naveed were declared accused in the case.

Earlier in the investigation it was exposed that suspects Sheikh Muhammad alias Firon and Ahmad Khan alias Munna had escaped with the help of jail officials. According to Additional Inspector General, no one can climb the wall of the jail due to its height.