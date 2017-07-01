ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has recorded a phenomenal increase of 11.01 million in number of its registered voters to 97.02 million from 86.01 million voters who elected the incumbent lawmakers in 2013 general elections.

According to an update of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), there are 97.02 million total registered voters in the country. As the electoral rolls will be revised ahead of next general elections in 2018, the exact number of total registered voters could be ascertained by then.

These figures are as per the NADRA record of those who have automatically become eligible voters by attaining the age of 18 years.

The updated electoral rolls show that male voters constitute 56 per cent and female voters 44 per cent of the total electorate.

The data indicates that registered voters in Punjab are over 55.82 million; Sindh 20.64 million, KP over 14 million, Balochistan 3.7 million; FATA over 2.1 million and Federal Area six hundred and ninety four thousand voters.

These figures are based on the number of people who got their CNICs since May 2013 but do not include the voters excluded due to death, nationality surrender or whose CNICs have been cancelled for any reason.

The voters’ lists will be frozen once the schedule for the next general elections is notified. Anyone can check their voting details by sending their CNIC numbers (without dash or space) to 8300 through SMS. According to political observers, more than forty seats of the National Assembly have increased automatically as per the updated in electoral rolls and the increased number of registered voters.

However, the ECP has already decided to conduct the next general elections on the existing delimitations because of the time constraint for undertaking such a time-consuming delimitation exercise as per the expected schedule of the general elections due to be held in 2018.