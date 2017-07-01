NOORPUR THAL- The first monsoon downpour made weather pleasant and brought smiles to the faces of residents who were reeling under shocks from the scorching heat.

The Nation’s survey report reveals that people were witnessed enjoying weather at parks and other recreational places. Noorpur Thal Park attracted a large number of children.

At the same time, rainfall adversely affected the routine life. All the main roads and streets were flooded with rainwater, causing troubles for travelling people. Vehicles were seen wading through knee-deep water. Many of the vehicles became out of order due to huge water accumulation on roads.