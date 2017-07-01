MULTAN:- A nine-year-old girl Muskan Friday became the first lucky injured of Ahmedpur East oil-tanker tragedy who was discharged from Pak-Italian Modern Burn Centre. On the other hand, another three injured breathed their last in the hospital here on Friday, Rescue 1122 and hospital confirmed. The death toll of victims who were airlifted and shifted to the health facility has touched 39 so far, they said. Those who died on Friday included Rashid, 19, Asif, 7 and Muhammad Shahad,24, the sources informed, adding that another patient named Shahbaz Ahmad, 25 had died in general surgery ward on Thursday.



They informed that as many as 23 patients are still under treatment at Pak-Italian Modern Burn Centre currently.