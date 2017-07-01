DI KHAN:- Counter-Terrorism Department of KP police on Friday arrested four suspected terrorists from Dera Ismail Khan while their two accomplices escaped from the scene. Police also recovered two kgs explosives, fuses and detonators from the possession of the suspects. The arrested were identified as Sajid, Habibur Rehman, Nauman and Shahid alias Karela.–INPThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 01-Jul-2017 here.
Four terrorists arrested in DI Khan
RELATED NEWS
comments powered by Disqus