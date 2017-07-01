SIALKOT - All the 21 state-run hospitals including the Divisional Headquarters Hospital lack burn unit facility across Gujranwala Division thus the patients have to move to the hospitals in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and even Karachi for the medical treatment.

After the Ahmedpur East tragedy, the Punjab government has felt the need for establishing burn units in the government hospitals for providing medical treatment for the burnt patients. The senior officials of the Health Department has sent a detailed report to the Punjab government, revealing that there was no burn unit in any DHQ or THQ hospitals in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts. Even the Divisional Headquarters Hospital lacks a burn unit since its establishment several decades ago.

Sialkot has two DHQ/Teaching hospitals namely Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial DHQ/Teaching Hospital and Govt Sardar Begum Memorial DHQ/Teaching Hospital which lack the facility.

Several decades have passed but no one including the local elected representatives had ever bothered to establish a burn unit in Sialkot. The situation is a very big question mark on the performance of the Punjab government.

The Punjab government is spending billions of rupees on the establishment of the grand building of Kh Muhammad Safdar Medical College but it remained unable to allocate even a single penny for establishing a bun unit in any of the DHQ hospitals of Sialkot, which had been working under the direct supervision of Kh Muhammad Safdar Medical College.

The burn patients out of over 4.4 million population of Sialkot district have to suffer great ordeal in getting medical treatment at Lahore, Islamabad and other main cities after travelling long. Thus, several burnt patients succumb to their severe burn wounds even before getting medical treatment or before reaching Lahore, Islamabad or other cities.

In 2002, then District Nazim of Sialkot Mian Naeem Javaid had approved a project to establish a well-equipped burn unit at Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial DHQ Hospital but it could not be established due to the non-availability of the funds. Since then, no one had ever felt the need of establishing burn unit at Sialkot despite knowing the fact that early establishment of a burn unit is the dire need of the people.

Local social, religious, health and political circles have expressed grave concern over the situation. They said that the Health Secretary and Director General Health had never visited these hospitals to know the problems of the local patients. They said that the situation is leaving big question marks on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s good governance claims.

Lawyers Aliya Hina, Ghazala Adnan Bhatti, Lala Mubashar Butt, Mian Ghulam Farooq, Saleem Ahmed, Mian Ghulam Farooq, Syed Habibul Hassan and Adnan Dar and local social, political, business, medical and religious circles expressed grave concern over the nasty situation.

They urged the Punjab chief minister to look into the matter and ensure early establishment of a burn unit at Sialkot in the larger interest of the local people.

When contacted, Kh Muhammad Safdar Medical College Principal Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry said that the situation was in his notice and efforts were underway to establish a burn unit in Sialkot.

26 HELD: The police have arrested 26 accused in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils for bathing in the local canals Upper Chenab Canal (UCC), Marala-Ravi-Link (MR-Link) Canal and Bambaanwala-Ravi-Baidian (BRB) Canal by violating the ban.

Police arrested Fida, Murtaza, Usman, Imran Naseer, Nabeel, Habib, Ameer, Haider, Abu Bakar, Waqas, Shamas, Matloob, Nasir, Sultan, Bashir, Iqbal, Ghulam Rasul, Mehboob Alam, Ghulam Nabi, Zeeshan, Muhammad Aslam, Khalid, Arsalan, Arshad Mehmood, Kamran and Shehbaz Ali. The police have registered separate cases against the accused and sent them behind bars.

ASF DG reviews security checks at Sialkot airport

Director General Airports Security Force (ASF) Maj-Gen Ali Abbas Haider checked in details security arrangements at Sialkot International Airport, during his visit to the airport here on Friday.

The ASF DG also discussed various matters pertaining to security of the airport with management of the Sialkot International Airport during a meeting held here.

He lauded the role of Sialkot exporters in strengthening the national economy by earning foreign exchange to the tune of $2 billion annually. He said that the Sialkot exporters have set a unique example of self-help by establishing the mega project of Sialkot international airport. ASF Deputy Director Nazir Awan, Assistant Director Sialkot Airport Sajjad Cheema and CEO of Sialkot International Airport Limited Maj-Gen (r) Ameer Haider Ali were also present on the occasion.