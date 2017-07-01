KARACHI - The Sindh government has withdrawn the special powers of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Allah Dino Khawaja. Now the IGP would not be able to transfer and postings of the SSPs and SPs.

“The competent authority Chief Minister Sindh has been pleased to approve that the transfer and postings of Superintendent of Police (BS-18) and Senior Superintendent of Police (BS-19) and equivalent shall be issued by the services, General Administration and Coordination Department with the approval of Sindh Chief Minister in accordance with Rule 9 (2) of the Sindh Civil Servants (appointment and transfer) Rules, 1974,” reads a notification issued by Sindh Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon.

“The department’s orders of even number dated August 9, 2016, whereby powers delegated to the IGP with regard to transfers and postings of SPs and SSPs and equivalent is hereby cancelled or withdrawn.”

Sources privy to the matter told that the then chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah had delegated special powers to the former IGP Sindh Fayyaz Leghari to transfer and postings of the SSPs and SPs, adding that the government took decision about to withdraw the powers of the IGP Sindh is a part of an ongoing tussle between the provincial government and the IGP Khawaja.

The tussle between the IGP Khawaja and Sindh government had once surface when the Sindh government had sent IGP Khawaja on forced leave following the differences erupted over multiple issues, particularly over transfer and postings of the SSPs and SPs, however, the government withdrawn its decision and IGP rejoined the office after the court intervened.

IGP Khawaja has already been approached to surrender his services but the decision has remained in pending. “The situation turned more critical when a senior PPP leader Sohail Anwar Sial resumed the charge of his office as home minister Sindh,” a source in the home department explained. “Since tussle begun, the government has attempted to remove the IGP number of times but this is a final attempt as after this, the IGP will have no special powers which will compel him to surrender his services.” The Sindh government has already decided to appoint a senior police official Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti in replacement of IGP Khawaja and waiting for the removal of the IGP.