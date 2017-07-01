ISLAMABAD - Strongly condemning the United States decision of declaring Hizbul Mujahideen commander Syed Salahudin as terrorist Jamaat-i-Islami would stage a protest demonstration outside the US Embassy on July 9 to record their concern.

The protest demonstration would be led by JI chief Senator Sirajul Haq, who in a statement issued here on Friday termed America the world’s “biggest terrorist”, which was patronising “terrorist states” such as India and Israel. He said that by ignoring the freedom movement in Kashmir, the US president had not only shown his bias against Muslims but also negated the United Nations.

Haq further said that the struggle of Kashmiris could not be dubbed a terrorist movement as it was the right of every nation to live as per their wishes and aspirations. He criticised the US president for extending support to India despite the fact that Indian forces were playing havoc with the people in occupied Kashmir, and were engaged in the worst form of human rights violations noted by the comity of nations. The senator further criticised the government for keeping a mum over the US move to declare Syed Salahudin as terrorist, and said that the government might have some limitations for not raising voice on this unjust move.

but the people of Pakistan have no bearing of US government and they would stand with their Kashmiri brethren.