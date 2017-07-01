ISLAMABAD: Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has summoned PM Nawaz Sharif's cousin Tariq Shafi again on July 2 in Panama case.

According to reports, the team has prepared questions to be asked to different members of Nawaz Sharif’s family.

PM’s son Hasan Nawaz has to appear before the JIT on July 3 and his elder brother Hussain Nawaz will appear on July 4. Maryam Nawaz will appear before the team on July 5.

According to summons, the respondents are asked to bring forth relevant documents related to the Sharif family's financial assets.