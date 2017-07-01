PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Nauman Wazir has attributed the unscheduled power loadshedding across Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa by Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to getting 400 MW less electricity than its allocated quota of 13.5 percent.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Senator Nauman Wazir said that the issue was also raised earlier in a Senate Session that PESCO was not being given its due quota of 13.5 per cent while LESCO was being given 400 MW more than its quota.

He said that in the mid of June, Senate’s Standing Committee on Water and Power was called into session to address the issue of PESCO loadshedding in Ramazan, but no prompt step was being taken in this regard.

The PTI leader claimed that in the first week of June, PESCO had unwritten instructions to consume less than 13.5 per cent of its allocated quota.

He had claimed that during Ramazan the economic order of feeders based on line loss was being ignored which would result loss of revenue.

He maintained that the current circular debt of 400 billion would increase to 530 billion after this Ramazan, because of a huge amount of Rs80 billion of Punjab, Rs20 billion of Sindh and the remaining Rs30 billion Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Fata, he added.

He also informed that the allegations and accusations were put forwarded before the Senate Standing Committee on Water and Power chaired by Senator Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasar, where representatives of the ministry were also present.

It was proven that whereas PESCO was not utilizing its entire quota, the same was being over utilized by LESCO, he added.

The committee, he said, put forwarded suggestions that live generation and live loadshedding be shown to all DISCOs as well as NEPRA.

Furthermore, it was highlighted in the committee that the Ministry of Water and Power had just before Ramazan, restricted the access of NEPRA to this data, as NEPRA had sent a legal notice to the concern officials regarding the same.

The PTI senator further revealed that it was also highlighted in the committee that the economic order of the Power Generation Units was also being not utilized, explaining that Fatima Energy Limited and 747 MW Guddu Power Plant which were amongst top five in the economic order having cost of less than Rs4 per unit were being utilized less than 40 percent.

Whereas TPS Jamshoro and TPS Muzaffargarh, which were amongst the bottom three in the economic order, having the cost of about Rs12 per unit were being utilized at around 90 percent.

He claimed that after his presentation to the Senate Committee, the Ministry of Water and Power had accepted that upto 400MW less electricity had been provided to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 3 years. They also assured, he said, that in future PESCO would utilize full quota and distribute as per their Board discretion.

He said energy policy 2015 categorically states that load shedding should be directly proportional to the line loss on that feeder, adding continuous process industry would be categorized by the Ministry.

All DISCOs notified continuous process is de-notified with immediate effects across Pakistan.

NEPRA would be provided live access to generation and distribution data of the Ministry. Load shedding data, line loss and current on feeders would be available on the web site of each DISCO. High loss feeders to be outsourced as per PESCO pilot project in 2011, he maintained.

Senator Nauman Wazir told that the government was continuously fudging figures and hiding the reality from the people of Pakistan.

He said in Ramazan, according the government record, production of 19,000 MW was done, however, the massive loadshedding clearly indicated that the actual demand of the country was well over 27,000 MW.

The PTI senator further said PML-N claims of ending loadshedding by 2018 were totally false and would be one of the main reasons of their down fall in the next election.