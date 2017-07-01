A statement issues by Foreign Office today said that the government has handed over a list of 546 Indian prisoners in country, to the High Commission of India in Islamabad.

Pakistan and India exchange lists of prisoners in each other's custody twice a year, on January 1 and July 1, respectively under the Consular Access Agreement between the two countries, signed on May 21, 2008.

According to the statement, the list contains the names of 52 civilians and 494 fishermen.

The Indian government will also hand over the list of Pakistani prisoners to Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, said the statement.

On Jan 6, 2017, the government had released 219 Indian fishermen whereas 78 more are expected to be released during the ongoing month.