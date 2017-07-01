JHABBRAN-Federal Minister for Defence Production and Science and Technology Rana Ranvir Hussain urged upon political parties to avoid point-scoring on Ahmedpur East oil-tanker inferno, what he called, a national tragedy.

Talking to media here the other day, he said those scoring points on the incident are doing nothing but adding to the woes of the affected families. “Those who are condoling with the bereaved families had performed nothing for the public welfare when they were in power,” he said. He termed the tenure of ex-Punjab chief minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi worst in the history, saying he performed nothing but spent millions of rupees on advertisement. He also criticised PTI chairman Imran Khan, saying he has nothing to do with mitigating public woes and the sole purpose of his politics is to become prime minister of Pakistan. He claimed that people have rejected his dharna politics and political blame-game. The minister lauded Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appearance before JIT team, saying the PM proved that no one is above the law. He claimed that the PM will get a clean chit from the JTI investigation.

PML-M district council chairman Ahmad Attique Anwar, MNA Rana Afzal Hussain, media advisor Nadeem Goraya, Muridke Municipal Committee chairman Sheikh Shabbir Ahmed were also present on the occasion.