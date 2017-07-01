Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry today said that the organization is committed to ensure transparency and make the country corruption free.

In a statement in Islamabad, he said, “During the last three years, the Bureau has filed more than 150 corruption references against corrupt persons in Accountability Courts and recovered Rs 45 billion.”

He said, “The figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations are almost double as compared to the same period of 2015 to 2017.”

The Chairman said, “NAB has also introduced a new System of Combined Investigation Team in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers.”