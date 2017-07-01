KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Farooq Sattar has said that MQM-London convener Nadeem Nusrat is doing anti-Pakistan propaganda in USA and the Urdu speaking community of Pakistan will not accept any such politics played in their name.

Sattar expressed these views while addressing a press conference at party temporary head office in Bhadarbad Karachi on Friday. MQM-P senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan, coordination committee member Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Ameenul Haq and other were also present on the occasion.

Commenting on MQM-London Nadeem Nusrat‘s visit to USA, Sattar said that MQM-London group members were involved in anti-Pakistan activities as they were speaking against the country, armed forces and other state institutions by using the names of the Mohajir community. Urdu Speaking community will not tolerate and accept such political games being played in their names, he added.

Audio message from London and Nadeem Nusrat‘s activities in USA were not in the interest of the Mohajir community residing in the country said Sattar and urged the MQM London not to use Mohajir Commuinty name to shine their political agenda.

He said that MQM-Pakistan condemn any move to cause harm to the national security while it is clear that the MQM London based leadership in fact moving with the agenda in the line of MQM founder Altaf Hussain Speech delivered on August 22, 2016.

Sattar said that MQM-Pakistan rejected MQM founder Altaf Hussain speech that led to an attack on private media house and crackdown against the party. while MQM London demand to US congress to block Pakistan‘s aid is ridiculous and it also making the loyalty of Mohajir community questionable he added. He said that none of the Pakistani supports the stance of the MQM London while the MQM-Pakistan being the representative of Mohajir Community will not tolerate such political game.

MQM convener Nadeem Nusrat had met with the Senator John McCain and briefed him about the crackdown on his party members by Pakistan’s security forces in the port city of Karachi. According to the press statement released by MQM London coordination committee said that the MQM‘s convener Nadeem Nusrat during the meeting told John McCain that MQM that carries a liberal and progressive image is facing state oppression whereas the other banned outfits were being given space in Karachi to rule.

The statement further said that Nadeem Nusrat also briefed MaCain about the crackdown of the paramilitary force rangers on MQM‘s activists and Mohajir community.