Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali said the PML-N government wanted to provide all basic amenities to people at their doorsteps, and the people would enjoy uninterrupted electricity supply round-the-clock from 2018.

During his visit to FESCO headquarters here Saturday, the minister said that a number of projects had been launched in the energy sector. Completion of these projects would not only help end load-shedding by 2018 but also generate extra electricity to expedite the pace of national progress.

He said that the PML-N government, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was striving for welfare and betterment of the people. In this connection, various development projects had been launched, which would improve the living standard of the people.

The people will get fruits of these projects soon, he said and asked them to reject all those elements who were creating hindrances in national progress and prosperity. The minister also listened to electricity-related complaints of the people and issued on-the-spot orders for their redress.