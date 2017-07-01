Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday claimed that his party will win the next general elections and come into power.

Addressing the party workers in Naushahro Feroze, Zardari said, “Nawaz Sharif would not have become the prime minister of Pakistan had PPP not made amendment in the constitution. He would have managed to only become the president.”

Zardari said, “The country’s foreign policy has weakened a lot, and Nawaz Sharif is losing the diplomatic as well as the democratic battle.”

He taunted on the premier and said, “Nawaz Sharif went to National Assembly four times in four years. Even former Prime Minister Junejo attended more sessions than Nawaz.”

The former president also bashed Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and said, “Imran Khan will never give party tickets to those who left PPP, he has joined hands with these elements just for the sake of photo session.”