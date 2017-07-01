DERA GHAZI KHAN-Pakistan Saraiki Qaumi Ittehad (PSQI) Friday took out a rally in protest against the arrest of MNA Jamshed Dasti, demanding his immediate release.

The rally led by PSQI chief Col (r) Nawab Abdul Jabbar Abbasi was started from Pull Dot and ended at Traffic Chowk.

Hundreds of participants of the rally marched through various roads of the city and chanted slogans against the rulers, accusing them politically victimising Jamshed Dasti for raising voice for the rights of the poor class.

The protesters were also carrying banners and placards, demanding the Chief Justice of Pakistan take notice of the registration of “fake cases” against MNA Jamshed Dasti.

Addressing the rally participants, Nawab Abdul Jabbar Abbasi said that Jamshed Dasti has been put behind the bar as he took up public issues which the rulers dislike. He claimed that the jailed MNA is working for the rights of the people of down-trodden area and therefore is facing pressure of the rulers.