KARACHI - At least four people including two students have lost their lives in rain related incidents, bringing the death toll to 16 in three days. A 22-year-old seminary student Asad was electrocuted in SITE area. Deceased was a student of Jamia Binoria Almia. His funeral prayers were offered by Mufti Naeem. Later his body was moved to Afghanistan for burial. Deceased was electrocuted at a hotel. A large number of seminary teachers and students attended the funeral prayer.

Separately, a ten-year-old was electrocuted at E-1 area in Khokhrapar, Malir. The family of the victim claimed that she died of electrocution after she touched the electricity poll. Her body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for autopsy from where her family took her body away without medico legal formalities. A 58-year-old man who later identified as Javed Baig, son of Bashir Baig, was drowned at Hawkes-bay beach. He was a resident of Hyderabad and visited Hawkes bay along with family for a picnic. Earlier, a six-year-old boy who later identified as Rehan died after a roof of his house collapsed near Masan Chowk in Keamari. His body was shifted to Civil Hospital, Karachi for autopsy.

Meanwhile, nearly a dozen of people including women and children were wounded after their house collapsed in Manghopir locality on the night between Thursday and Friday. The victims were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where doctors termed their condition out of danger.

The monsoon rains began on Wednesday while continue till the Thursday evening in the metropolis.

Third major power breakdown

The third major breakdown occurred at Dhabeji pumping station on Friday, causing severe water shortage in the metropolis. The water supply to different parts of Karachi was suspended as the main 72 inch diameter pipeline burst from two points at the station due to the power breakdown.

The mishap has also created dearth of 150 million gallon water that further irked locals who demanded the authorities to take action for its recovery.

DMC South dewatering

rainwater

The District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Karachi South is utilising all available resources to dewater the accumulated rainwater especially from the downtown of the metropolis.

This was pointed out by an official of the DMC Karachi South on Friday. He said that equipment has been deployed for draining out the rainwater from various areas. Dewatering pumps as well as brushes are being used to remove the rainwater from various areas. The Chairman of the DMC South, Malik Muhammad Fayyaz, on Friday visited Lyari General Hospital, Edhi Centre Tower, Arts Council, Old City Area, Metropole, Shahrah-i-Iqbal, Bilawal Chowrangi, Bath Island and Clifton Bridge and inspected the dewatering of the accumulated rainwater from the roads.

Malik Fayyaz also directed the staff to ensure 100 percent attendance and work round the clock in three shifts, and warned that no dereliction of duty would be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the staff also removed the fallen trees from the roads to clear these for the smooth flow of traffic.

Rain emergency relief camps

The Defence Housing Authority (DHA) in collaboration with Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) is fully geared up and alert to meet any possible contingency arising out of monsoon rains.

DHA official said here on Friday that the Housing Authority has established Rain Emergency Cells at DHA Head Office in Defence Phase-I and at Development Directorate Phase-VIII.

A Rain Emergency Setup has also been established at DHA Medical Centre in Phase-VI which will provide medical services in rain emergency.

Rain Emergency Cells have started working round the clock to facilitate the residents in getting their complaints/problems promptly redressed during the impending rain emergency.

The Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) will be undertaking dewatering and relief operations of rain affected areas of DHA Phase-I to Phase-VII while DHA will undertake the responsibility of the same for Phase-VII Extension and Phase-VIII.

A dedicated fully equipped Rain Emergency Centre is accordingly working under DHA Phase-VIII Development Directorate to cater for the rain emergencies in the area.

The complaints at DHA Phase-VIII Rain emergency Cell can be lodged at telephone No 35345464. For Medical Emergencies DHA Medical Centre can be contacted at 35340281 and 35340863, it was further pointed out.