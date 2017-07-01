SIALKOT-Hundreds of workers of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Shabab-e-Milli on Friday took out a rally in protest against American decision to declare Kashmir freedom movement leader Syed Salahuddin as a global terrorist, denouncing the decision as injustice and against the global principles of justice

According to Arif Mehmood Sheikh, JI Sialkot District spokesperson, the protesting JI workers also staged a sit-in at Sialkot city’s congested Allama Iqbal Chowk against, what they described as US aggression.

JI Sialkot District Ameer Dr Shakeel Thakur, former MPA Arshad Mehmood Baggu, former district ameer Sheikh Attiqur Rehman and District General Secretary Syed Mashhoodul Haq led the sit-in.

The protesters marched through various inter-city roads after Jumma prayers, carrying banners and chanted slogans against the American and Indian machination against Kashmir freedom movement and to destabilise Pakistan. They chanted anti-US and Indian slogans and pledge to continue support for the Kashmiri brethren, fighting for their inborn right to self-determination.

Addressing the rally participants, Dr Shakeel Thakur and Arshad Baggu termed the US decision to declare Kashmiri leader Salahuddin as global terrorist gross injustice with the Kashmiris struggling for their freedom for the past 70 years.

They pointed out that the US should have branded the Indian occupying forces as terrorists and occupier instead of bowing to the Indian pressure to declare a freedom movement leader as terrorist.

They regretted that the US totally ignored the worst reality, depicting the mass killings and mass blinding by the Indian occupied forces in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“America, according to her tall claims, should side with the oppressed, not the oppressor,” they underscored.

Later, talking to the newsmen, Dr Shakeel Thakur and Arshad Mehmood Baggu expressed grave concern over the US decision to declare Muttahida Jehad Council chairman Salahuddin as a global terrorist.

They urged for the cancellation of US President Donald Trump’s executive order immediately, saying the freedom movement in the Held Kashmir Valley is purely in accordance with the United Nations’ resolutions. They also urged the US democrats and policymakers to influence the US President to change the decision.

NEW SIAL CHAIRMAN

Sialkot based leading exporter Khawar Anwar Khawaja has been elected as chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) during annual general meeting of the SIAL.

He had also been president of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and chairman Sialkot Dry Port Trust (SDPT).

Addressing the participants, the newly-elected SIAL chairman vowed to make all-out efforts for further success of the project of Sialkot International Airport.