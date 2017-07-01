PESHAWAR - The registration of unregistered Afghan refugees residing in parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is going to start from July 15 next while those Afghans having legal documents can stay till December 31, 2017.

This announcement was made by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Director General Afghan Refugees Waqar Maroof in a statement issued here on Friday.

The registration process will jointly be launched by Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa Afghan Commissionrate, NADRA and Ministry of SAFRON, Waqar Maroof said.

The registration process will be started across the country and for this purpose as many as 22 centers are being set up out of which 11 are in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

During the registration process, around one million un-registered Afghan refugees will be registered. It was stated that presently, around 0.6 million refugees are residing in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, the statement added that the voluntarily repatriation process of Afghan refugees is in progress and so far in current year a total of 35,000 Afghan refugees have returned to their homeland.

All the returning Afghan refugees are being paid dollar 200 per person by UNHCR and it is expected the repatriation process will expedite after Eid holidays, the press statement concludes.