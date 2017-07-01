HAFIZABAD-The bridge on Lower Chenab Canal near Head Sagar has been badly damaged due to vagaries of weather, flow of heavy traffic and apathetic attitude of Irrigation Department towards its repair.

The bridge might collapse suddenly, causing loss of human lives if timely repair to the bridge not undertaken immediately.

Last year a bridge on the same canal near Jamke Chattha (Wazirabad-Faisalabad railway section) had collapsed when an Army train was passing over it, causing loss of precious lives and disrupted railway traffic for several weeks rather months.

People of the area feared that if timely action is not taken for repair to the bridge, it might result in any unfortunate incident that would not only cause damage to crops near the canal but would also disconnect scores of villages linked with Hafizabad through the bridge.

When contacted SDO Irrigation Department Nadeem Khalid said that the bridge was designed for light traffic but heavy traffic pass over the bridge which has damaged the bridge. To a question, he said that it is impossible for the department to repair it immediately because the flow of water in the canal is heavy.