MINGORA: Women rights activist and founder of the first female jirga, Tabassum Adnan, has claimed that armed unidentified people opened fire at her house on Thursday night. Tabassum asked the government to arrest the culprits.

She said that armed unidentified men starting firing at her room and window in the middle of the night which was responded by her police guard and later the attackers fled.

According to Tabassum she had received threats from unknown people since a long time and had filed an FIR in Saidu Sharif police station too. She said that she would continue her work for women rights despite of such attacks.

According to a police official in Saidu Sharif police station, police filed an FIR and had started investigation.

Tabassum Adnan is the founder of first female Jirga known as Khwendo Jirga which works for women rights.