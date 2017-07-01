SIALKOT-There is low level flood in River Chenab at Head Marala near Sialkot as the flow of water soured up to 180,267 cusec due to the ongoing heavy monsoon rains in Sialkot region and catchment areas in neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Irrigation Department officials, the water level was on constant rise in River Chenab near Bajwat-Head Marala and in River Tavi near Chaprar-Sialkot on Friday.

The local people from dozens of Bajwat and Chaprar villages have started moving towards safer places through tractor-trolleys and trucks on self-help basis.

Local people informed that flood water of River Tavi entered several Bajwat villages Friday afternoon following continuous increase in water level in Chenab and Tavi rivers. On the other hand, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Sialkot Dr Umer Sher Chattha, who is the Focal Person for flood, told the media that flood situation is under control in the district and all departments concerned are on high alert and monitoring the flood situation in three rivers - Chenab, Tavi and Jammu at Head Marala-Sialkot to cope with any eventuality.

He said that the maximum flow of floodwater would be 200,000 cusec in River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot in the night (the night between Friday and Saturday).

The officials of the Sialkot irrigation department said that a peak of 200,000 to 250,000 cusec floodwater is expected in River Chenab which would pass through the Head Marala Barrage near Sialkot early in Saturday morning.

The district focal person for flood said that floodwater capacity is 1,100,000 cusec in River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot. Dr Umer Sher Chattha said that River Tavi is also in low level flood with flow of 16,156 cusec floodwater near Saidpur-Bajwat against its total capacity of 30,000 cusec floodwater.