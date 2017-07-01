SECP provides Sharifs’ sugar mills record to JIT

ISLAMABAD - SECP top brass appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Friday and provided record of the Chaudhry Sugar Mills owned by the Sharif family, whose business dealings abroad are being probed.

Chairman Zafar Hijazi and four other officials of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan were quizzed for several hours by the investigation team, headed by Wajid Zia.

Sources said that in Friday’s appearance the SECP officials submitted to the probe team all the relevant documents related to the sugar mills of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s family, which is facing allegations of corruption and money laundering in Panama leaks case.

They said that the SECP’s companies’ registration section also handed over important documents and record related to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

The JIT had previously complained to the Supreme Court that SECP had allegedly tampered with the record, apparently to favour the accused. The court then formed a team of the Federal Investigation Agency to probe the allegations.

Record tampering controversy deepened when SECP claimed it had closed the probe against Chaudhry Sugar Mills in 2013, before the PML-N came to power, but signatures on the documents showed the inquiry was closed in 2016.

The sources said that the matter of ending the probe was not recorded on paper by the SECP.

Maheen Fatima, the current director of the Internal Audit and Compliance Department, revealed before the JIT that she had initiated investigations against Chaudhry Sugar Mills in 2011, but the case was closed in 2016. Reportedly, she has maintained her stance before the FIA team as well.

The JIT has also summoned prime minister’s daughter Maryam Nawaz for recording her statement on July 5.

She will be the sixth member of the family to appear before the probe body as her two brothers Hasan and Hussain Nawaz, her father Nawaz Sharif, uncle [Punjab Chief Minister] Shehbaz Sharif and her husband Capt (r) Mohammad Safdar had already deposed before the JIT.

The JIT has summoned Hussain Nawaz and his younger brother Hasan again on July 3 and 4, respectively.

The prime minister’s cousin, Tariq Shafi, who had also deposed before the probe body, has also been summoned once again by the JIT on July 2.

