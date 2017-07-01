ISLAMABAD:- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan tweeted on Friday that media reports since the last two days had been exposing the record tampering by the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to protect the Sharifs. The PTI Chairman added that the tampering if proven correct would be deliberate interference in due process and an attempt to impede justice. Imran Khan called for the perpetrators of this crime to be jailed.–INP

SECP’s tampering of record to protect Sharifs: Imran

