SARGODHA-District Police Officer Capt (r) Sohail Chaudhry suspended Cantt Police SHO on charges of allowing media access to MNA Jamshed Dasti after a court hearing.

The DPO suspended Cantt Police SHO Ameer Khan and ordered him to report to the District Police Lines. It is to be noted that the local mediamen succeeded in getting interview of the arrested MNA while he was being carried to jail in a police van after court hearing on Thursday. The short interview disseminated widely on electronic and print media at which the LHC chief justice took notice and sought a report from the authorities concerned about health condition of Jamshed Dasti.

Sources informed that a departmental inquiry will also investigate the suspended SHO for negligence.