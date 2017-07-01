KARACHI - The Sindh cabinet yesterday approved repeal of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, to the extent of its application to the province and decided to introduce an amendment through the provincial assembly in this regard.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting held with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the chair, which was attended by the provincial ministers, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, advisers and special assistants to the CM and the secretaries concerned.

The cabinet discussed the agenda which included anti-corruption laws, ban on sugar mills, water supply projects and the resolution passed by the provincial assembly regarding loadshedding.

The cabinet was informed that the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, was also made applicable to the provinces and, subsequently, was included in the sixth schedule of the constitution along with Local Government Ordinance, 2001, and Police Order, 2002, to prevent the provinces from repealing or amending the laws.

The cabinet was also told that the proclamation of emergency of October 14, 1999, and PCO were declared to have been made without lawful authority by the parliament while the sixth schedule of the constitution stood revoked under 18th Constitutional Amendment.

The meeting was further told that legislation during emergency on any provincial subject by the parliament ceases to have any effect after six months of lifting of the emergency under articles 232(5) and 234(6) of the constitution while measures to combat corruption, being concurrent subject in the 1956 Constitution, now exclusively are vested in the provinces for not being mentioned in federal legislative list of the constitution.

Under the Federal Legislative List, Part-I of the constitution, the federal government can establish courts on the matters enumerated only in the federal list while the subjects of anti-corruption and offences with respect to provincial subjects have not been mentioned in this list. So establishing such courts under National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, and extending their jurisdiction and powers to the provinces is not in consonance with the constitution and amounts to exercise of the executive authority in the province by an authority or government other than the lawfully elected provincial government.

The cabinet was briefed that under the constitution, the provincial assembly is competent to repeal the relevant laws enacted by the parliament to the extent of the province of Sindh as they cease to have effect after six months of lifting of emergency.

In the light of the briefing given to the cabinet by Law Minister Zialul Hassan Lanjar and Advocate General Zamir Ghumro, it was unanimously decided to repeal the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, and present the draft bill in the assembly.

The cabinet was told that there are a large number of sugar mills in the province, so no more NOCs should be issued to set up such mills in the province. It was pointed out that due to setting up of more sugar mills, cotton growers are continuously switching over to sugarcane crop, which is not only disturbing historical cropping pattern, but is also affecting the textile industry of the country. Information Minister Syed Nasir Shah, talking to media persons, said the Punjab government has already banned establishment of new sugar mills.

The cabinet members unanimously approved imposition of ban on the issuance of new licences to set up sugar mills.

Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro, briefing the cabinet, said K-IV is a Rs 24.7 billion project, including Rs 15.2 billion package-A and Rs 9.5 billion package-B, adding package-A is for civil work, while package–B is for mechanical work such as procurement of machinery etc. Shoro told the cabinet that work on package–A is being carried out by FWO while agreement for package-B has yet to be signed.

He added cost of the package-b has escalated by Rs 3.8 billion for which he needs approval of the cabinet.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the increased cost of the project of package-B is within 15 percent which is permissible under the rules. He added he would talk to the federal government to share the financial burden.

The cabinet was told that the issue of tenure of an officer cannot be included in the rules of business; rather it is in the rules of business of the provincial government. It is given in the Sindh Civil Servants Act, Section 4, which means transfer and posting of a civil servant is the prerogative of the provincial government. The chief minister constituted a committee under the minister law to examine the proposed amendment and present it in the next meeting.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said the Sindh assembly resolution was about to provide tariff differential support to power plants in Sindh. He said industrial, commercial and residential consumers of electricity are suffering due to an acute power shortage. Therefore, his government wants to take some urgent steps to improve the situation, he said.

He lamented new power plants have become non-functional due to the decision of Nepra to impose unreasonable tariff. He added it is expedient to provide tariff support to owners of such power plants as an incentive to them to operate their power plants. The cabinet decided to present a draft bill in the next session of the assembly.