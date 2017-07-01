SARGODHA-The sister of jailed MNA Jamshed Dasti Friday threatened that she will be constrained to immolate herself if the government does not release her “innocent” brother.

Talking to reporters outside Sargodha district jail after meeting her brother Jamshed Dasti on Friday, she accused the government of imprisoning her brother on trumped-up charges, urging the chief justice of Pakistan to take notice of the gross injustice.

Earlier, mother and sisters of Jamshed Dasti met the jailed MNA and served him with the meal they brought from their home.

On the occasion, other relatives of Dasti, who had also come from Muzaffargarh, staged a protest against the jail authorities after they were not allowed to meet Jamshed Dasti.

Meanwhile, Jamshed Dasti has been granted B class in the district jail while the IG Prisons also visited the jail after the notice taken by LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah in this regard.

The jail authorities informed that Jamshed Dasti had taken bath and offered Jumma prayer while a team of doctors conducted his medical check-up and found him completely fit. The doctors also conducted his ECG and found it satisfactory. The medical team, however, provided the MNA some medicines for stomach relief.

On the other hand, a panel of lawyers met Jamshed Dasti in jail and discussed various matters about his cases.

Anti-Terrorism Court Sargodha Judge Tariq Saleem Zargam will take up hearing of the Dasti’s case on July 3, 2017. The Punjab Police and jail authorities have adopted stringent security measures in and outside the district jail.