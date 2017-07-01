/Agencies-OKARA/MUZAFFARABAD/MIANWALI-As many as 12 persons including six of a same family died in two road accidents occurred in different areas here on Friday.

In Muzaffarabad, six members of a same family died when a Suzuki Bolan carry pick-up van plunged into a deep ravine near Bhag here on Friday.

The police sources, the unfortunate carry pick-up van was coming from Bhag to Chakar when it fell into a deep ravine while negotiating a sharp turn. Six persons dead on the spot while two others sustained injuries.

The bodies and injured were rushed to DHQ Bhag for medico-legal formalities and treatment. According to doctors at the hospital, condition of the injured persons is stable.

According to eye-witnesses, the vehicle is completely destroyed in accident.

In Mianwali, four passengers died and eight others got injured when a passenger coach collided with a motorcycle rickshaw and then fell into a deep ravine on Shakardara Road Mianwali.

On information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the scene and carried out rescue operation. The dead bodies and four critically injured persons were shifted to THQ Hospital while other four who sustained minor injuries were taken to nearby Basic Health Centre, the police informed.

The police have started further investigation.

In Okara, two persons including a minor girl were crushed to death in separate incidents. Three-year-old Fatima, was playing at roadside along with her mother Yasmeen near village Goher Abad. In the meanwhile, a speeding tractor-trolley being driven by one Zafar Iqbal ran the minor over. In another incident, an unidentified man was crushed to death by a bus on GT Road near Chak 24/2L.