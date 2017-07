At least three people died and more than a dozen injured when a vehicle fell into a gorge here on Saturday.

Rescue sources said that a Rawalpindi-bound over speeding passenger coaster skidded off road at Maisarri-Shawala link road in Murree and plunged into a deep ravine.

Three people died on the spot in the accident. The bodies and injured were retrieved from the gorge and shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.