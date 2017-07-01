Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has stated that recently published book of Raymond Davis is a shameful account how top political and military leadership of the country let cold blooded murderer, responsible of four deaths, ‘go scot-free’

A shameful account of how our top pol & mly leadership collaborated to let a cold blooded killer, responsible for 4 deaths, go scot-free https://t.co/Yye6ECfZpY — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 1, 2017





He called ‘The Contractor: How I Get in Pakistan Prison & Started Diplomatic Crisis’ a must read for every Pakistani. He asserted that this book shows why Pakistan 'gets so little respect internationally.'

This book shd be read by Pakistanis to understand why we are treated with so little respect internationally. pic.twitter.com/REkW5iWmIW — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 1, 2017





In his book the former US intelligence agency CIA contractor Raymond Davis wrote that former President Asif Ali Zardari, GD ISI General Pasha and current Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif collaborated for his freedom from Pakistani jails where he was under arrest for killing two innocent citizens.

The book has started uproar in Pakistan and serious backlash from citizens.

On January 27, 2011, Davis killed two allegedly armed men in Lahore, Pakistan. Although US held the stance that he has diplomatic immunity but was sent to jail under criminal charges. After a month of the incident US revealed that Davis is a CIA contractor in Pakistan.

A diplomatic crisis was instigated between Pakistan and US over him especially in context of anger in Pakistani public regarding Davis and US.

Raymond Davis, however, was released after payments were made to families of deceased under Sharia Law of 'Diyyat'. The law allows families of deceased to receive money from the culprit.