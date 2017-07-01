PESHAWAR - A representative Jirga of tribesmen hailing from Thall was held on Friday under the chair of Commandant Thall Scouts to discuss the overall law and order situation of the area. In a handout issued here stated that almost 150 notables, Ulemas of Shia and Sunni sects attended the Jirga, whereas the DPO Hangu, DC Hangu and AC Thall were also present in the Jirga.

Commandant Scouts, during his speech, pondered upon working in harmony and peace.

He also apprised all about border sealing efforts, importance of education, health, development of areas. During the Jirga, Ulemas of Sunni and Shia community from Hangu, Thal and Alizai expressed their full trust on the LEAs, especially Frontier Corps, for the peace keeping in their respective areas, and further efforts to develop their areas.

The elders also assured their unconditional support and work together with Frontier Corps KP and other LEAs to ensure peace and harmony. The overall environment remained cordial and pleasant between both the communities, as both the sects assured to work with each other to ensure long lasting peace and progress in their areas.

They also promised to root out terror supporting elements from their jurisdiction.