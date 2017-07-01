ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday said that growing ties between the United States and India were not a threat to Pakistan but the nation needed to unite to fight the internal and external challenges.

The premier, while chairing a high-level meeting at the Foreign Office here, said that Pakistan would continue to support the just cause of Kashmir, despite the snub from Washington after the recent meeting between President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Adviser to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua briefed the prime minister on foreign affairs. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also attended the meeting.

A government official who attended the closed-door meeting told The Nation that the prime minister asked the diplomats to counter India’s anti-Pakistan campaign across the world.

A joint statement released after a meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi last week urged Pakistan not to let the terrorists use its soil against other countries.

It also called upon Islamabad to bring to justice the perpetrators of the Mumbai, Pathankot and other cross-border attacks in India.

Later, Pakistan said that the US-India joint statement was “singularly unhelpful” in achieving the objective of strategic stability and durable peace in the South Asian region.

The US-India statement came at a time when Pakistan is going through a bad phase of ties with neighbours – India, Afghanistan and Iran. The relationship with the US is also shabby.

Nawaz, who keeps the foreign minister’s portfolio with himself, has been under pressure to appoint a full-time minister to deal with the diplomatic challenges, which have been growing over the months.

Close aides said that the regional tension and India’s relations with the US prompted the PM to visit the foreign ministry for a meeting with the top diplomats and aides.

Adviser Sartaj Aziz and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi had been jointly looking after the foreign ministry until recently but Fatemi was sacked for his role in Dawn leaks in April.

Since the start of the year, the government and top diplomats have been on the mission to win over President Trump’s trust and muster support against Indian aggression besides improving ties with the regional countries. So far, however, India looks heads and shoulders ahead in Washington.

The situation in the neighbourhood is also not promising.

But Pakistan has improved ties with Russia and retained China as its chief supporter.

Another government official quoted the prime minister as saying that India was attempting to discredit Pakistan in the war on terror and was trying to prove Islamabad as a supporter of the terrorists.

“We have been doing well to dispel this impression but much more needs to be done. We have to work hard to achieve our goals,” the prime minister said, according to the official.

An official statement - released by the PM’s Office after the meeting - said Nawaz expressed satisfaction over the status of strategic partnership with China and the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), reviving the strategic dialogue with the US, strong relations with Russia, major improvement in relations with Central Asia culminating in Pakistan’s membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

He said that those achievements were facilitated by significant gains made in fighting terrorism and in achieving economic turnaround.

The prime minister, it said, visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to undertake a comprehensive review of Pakistan’s foreign policy priorities in the wake of the recent developments in and around Pakistan, and the emerging global and regional scenario.

Nawaz underscored the importance of securing peace and stability in the region through sustained dialogue and the high importance that Pakistan attached to its continued partnership with the United States.

In this context, he directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to prepare initiatives on Afghanistan and also on building economic and trade linkages to promote Pakistan’s development.

The prime minister directed the foreign ministry to proactively highlight the serious human rights violations being committed in Occupied Kashmir and the denial of the right of self-determination to Kashmiris.

He expressed his disappointment over the complete silence in the US-India joint statement on the atrocities being committed by the Indian security forces against innocent Kashmiris.

The prime minister also reiterated his priority for a peaceful neighbourhood and resolution of disputes through dialogue. Nawaz appreciated China’s role for improving Pak-Afghan relations.

He also recalled his recent meeting with President Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of the SCO Summit and their agreement to evolve a bilateral and quadrilateral mechanism for controlling cross-border terrorism.

The prime minister emphasised the importance of highlighting the unmatched contributions and sacrifices made by Pakistan in fighting terrorism and of projecting Pakistan’s soft image.

He particularly stressed that Pakistan should progressively end its reliance on foreign assistance and funding by developing and generating its own resources.

Trade, investment and scientific collaboration, the prime minister noted, should be the strategic pillars of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

Emphasising the importance of providing efficient and economical consular services to the overseas Pakistanis, Nawaz directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure that their services were duly provided in a befitting manner.

Taking note of the virtual suspension of medical visas, especially for those needing urgent transplants, the prime minister directed that urgent steps be taken to provide such medical facilities across Pakistan at reasonable prices.

Nawaz also directed that a volunteer roster of medical professionals from among overseas Pakistani doctors be developed to complement the existing human resource in Pakistan.

In his remarks, Sartaj Aziz recounted the important achievements made in the foreign policy realm under the prime minister’s stewardship.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, in her presentation dwelled on the challenges Pakistan was facing in key areas including Afghanistan, India and the US.

She also briefed the prime minister on the recent developments in the Middle East.