Veteran journalist and activist of Pakistan Movement Sharif Farooq died in Peshawar on Saturday after protracted illness. He was author of several books on Pakistan Movement.

President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the prominent journalist. The president appreciated the journalistic work of the deceased and prayed for the departed soul.

“During his journalistic career, late Sharif Farooq used his professional capabilities to serve Pakistan which could never be forgotten,” the PM House quoted prime minister as having said.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said, “Sharif Farooq always pursued high journalistic traditions and values. His contributions as a member of Pakistan Movement will also be remembered for all times to come.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and Governor Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Sharif Farooq.

In their separate condolence messages, they appreciated his contributions in the field of journalism and as a member of Pakistan Movement. They also prayed for peace of the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.