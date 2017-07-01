SHEIKHUPURA - A woman along with her three-year-old daughter committed suicide after an alleged quarrel with her in-laws in Safdarabad here on Friday.

The police said that the woman identified as Naseem Bibi committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train. According to police sources, Naseem Bibi had a quarrel with her mother-in-law over some domestic issue. Later, her husband allegedly tortured her severely, which disheartened her. The woman took her three-year-old daughter Parveen and jumped in front of a fast-moving train coming to Lahore from Faisalabad near local railway station. In another incident, two members of a family died and another suffered injuries in road accident occurred near Burj Attari on Friday. Ashraf along with his son Amin and grandson three-year-old Husnain was going on a bike on Jaranwala Road. As they reached near Burj Attari, a speeding van collided with the two-wheeler. As a result, Ashraf and his grandson died on the spot while son sustained injuries and admitted to hospital. The Factory area police are looking into the matter.