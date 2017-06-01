Three civilians injured in Indian unprovoked cross border firing along Line of Control (LoC), stated Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to media wing of military, Indian forces opened fire at civilian settlements in Tatta Pani, Battal and Jandrot areas of Azad Kashmir.

Pakistani forces gave befitting reply to Indian aggression silencing their guns, added ISPR.

On May 7, four civilians including two women and a child were injured due to Indian cross border firing along Line of Control.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations, the injured included Barkat begum wife of M Nazir (65 years), Ihsan Naseer son of M Naseer (12 years), Naseer Ahmad son of Nazir Ahmad (42 years) and Farzana Kausar wife of M Naseer (35 years).

On May 12, a civilian was killed and nine others, including four women, sustained serious injuries as a result of unprovoked Indian firing and shelling on the Line of Control in Bhimbher and Kotli districts of Mirpur division, official sources said.

The Indian troops resorted to unprovoked shelling without any provocation in various sectors, including Bhimbher and Kotli districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, targeting the civil population. As a result, a civilian was martyred and nine others, including four women, were wounded. Three members of a family were also among the injured. All the injured were shifted to the hospitals of Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher.

According to Kotli Deputy Commissioner Raja Arshad, a local boy, Muhammad Rizwan of Sabzkot, tehsil Charhoi, lost his life while Muhammad Kamran, Walayat Begum and Aziz Khan sustained serious injuries in unprovoked shelling in Khuiratta sector in Kotli district.