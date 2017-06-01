CHINIOT - An Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre or Masalihat Markaz started functioning here on Tuesday like other districts of the Punjab province.

A ceremony was held here in connection with opening an avenue for Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) in the bar room which was chaired by District Sessions Judge Chaudhry Azam. Addressing the ceremony, DSJ Chaudhry Azam said that a large number of minor cases have been lying pending with lower courts for many years and the need for Alternative Dispute Resolution system was felt by LHC Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

On his initiative, the ADR Centre has been set up in Chiniot under supervision of the Senior Civil Judge. He said that not only the burden on the courts can be curtailed through this option but also it will be win-win situation for both the parties at daggers drawn for swift compromised solution to their point of difference. He added that the supervisory judge will act as facilitator while the court will also publish a gazette of the appointment of neutral members from respectable citizens, retired judges; civil servants, social workers, technocrats and lawyers fraternity.

The ADR Act 2016 has been enacted to provide this process a legal cover in which any dispute will be referred to ADR Centre which will resolve it within 30 days.

District Bar Association President Yousaf Khiali said that ADR system is being implemented in many of the countries including India and successful in settling minor disputes. He said that lawyers community will fully cooperate to make the programme a success. The ceremony was also attended by additional district and sessions judges; civil judges.