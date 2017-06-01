QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri said Wednesday that province was more peaceful than past on account of government’s untiring efforts.

Addressing a media conference at Chief Minister’s House he said in past peace scrapers were stronger than the peacekeepers but situation was different now.

“We have dismantled the largest network of terrorism in Balochistan by apprehending a notorious operative, Saeed Ahmed, in a recent operation,” claimed Sanaullah Zehri.

On the occasion, head of Hasni tribe, Sardar Sherbaz Khan Muhammad Hasni and Mir Haider Muhammad Hasni joined the ranks of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Zehri was flanked by provincial ministers and MPAs.

Commending the newcomers, the chief minister hoped that they would utilise their energies to convey party message to every nook and corner of the province.

“There is no room for terrorists in Balochistan,” said the chief minister. He said substantial decline in violence had been observed because of sustained efforts of the provincial government to maintain law and order.

He said every walk of society, stretching from common citizens to lawyers, from teachers to tribal elites, were victimised by terrorists but vision of rulers was peaceful and literate Balochistan for which every sacrifice would be rendered for achieving it.

“Our aim is only a literate and peaceful Balochistan,” reiterated the chief minister. We will not sit calm unless make certain the fullest implementation of peaceful environment in the province.”

Chief Minister claimed that government’s writ had been restored in the province and happening of rare terror incidents was not a matter of taking so much pain or stress.

Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, (SAFRON), Abdul Qadir Baloch, addressing on the occasion extended an olive branch to angry Baloch people to lay down arms and join the national mainstream aiming at spearheading their role for Balochistan’s prosperity and development.

He added that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Reko Diq, Saindak and exploration of gas and oil in the province will usher in new era of progress and development in the area. Qadir Baloch hoped that Balochistan would prove to be a stronghold of PML-N after joining of new leaders.

Responding to a journalist query, the chief minister said government and police were working for the early recovery of Chinese abducted couple. He added that DSP and SHOs had been suspended over negligence and inquiry had been ordered against them while disciplinary action will be taken after finalization of the inquiry report.

To another question, Nawab Zehri said they were waging war against terrorists and the law enforcement agencies were working hard to maintain law and order in the province.

Zehri also noted that inquiry had been ordered against a concerned doctor who failed to reach well in time for the treatment of injured DSP Umar Rehman.