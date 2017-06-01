ISLAMABAD - Expressing satisfaction over the gains made during the ongoing military operation Raddul Fasaad, the National Security Committee (NSC) under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif considered ways and means to improve border management with both Afghanistan and Iran to avoid further “bad taste” with the neighbouring states.

Ahead of the NSC meeting, the prime minister had one-on-one meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa wherein the armed forces operational preparedness came under discussion.

Sources aware of the deliberations of the NSC meeting informed The Nation that the prime minister stressed the need for resolving border management issues with Afghanistan to remove confusion.

The issue of some recent happenings at the Pak-Iran border, which resulted in some casualties to Iranian Border Security Force were also discussed in the meeting, and it was informed that the relevant quarters were engaged in negotiations to resolve the issue amicably. The meeting expressed serious concern over the atrocities of Indian forces on the innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir and resolved to continue moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris. The meeting also examined the issue of Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav and expressed its resolve that the case of the Indian spy must be dealt with as per the constitution and law of the land.

The sources informed The Nation that the meeting was informed that the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) would not be binding on Pakistan even if it came up with some adverse decision.

The issue of resurgence of terrorists in some parts of the country also figured in the meeting and it was once again stressed upon to enhance intelligence sharing and better coordination between the law enforcement agencies to proactively counter the activities of these terrorists.

It was further decided in the meeting to further beef up security arrangements for all the CPEC-related projects.

The committee also expressed satisfaction over the sustained gains achieved from anti-terrorism operations, particularly Operation Raddul Fasaad.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Adviser to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Director-General ISI Lt General Naveed Mukhtar, Director General FWO Lt General Muhammad Afzal and National Security Adviser Lt Gen (retired) Nasser Khan Janjua attended the meeting.