The first major power plant under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has started to generate electricity for Pakistanis and will meet power demand of 10 million locals.

According to Chinese media, the first unit of the Sahiwal coal-fired power project will generate 660-megawatts of electricity to Pakistan’s national grid and will help relieve energy shortage in the country. The second unit is expected to be started at the end of next month.

The power plant was co-invested and co-built by Huaneng Shandong Power Generation Co Ltd and Shandong Ruyi Group. The two units will generate nine billion kwh of electricity annually, meeting the energy needs of about 10 million people. The power plant is regarded as one of the early harvest projects of CPEC.

The project provided more than 2,000 jobs for locals and helped cultivate nearly 100 engineers for Pakistan, said Duan Changjie, deputy chief engineer of Huaneng Shandong Power Generation Co Ltd and project manager of the Sahiwal power plant.