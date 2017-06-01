SHEIKHUPURA - Thirteen-year old Irfan Falak Sher, whose right hand was chopped off in a fodder machine by his land lady last April, is still waiting for the compensation promised by the Punjab chief minister as the cheque issued in his father’s name has been dishonoured.

His employers had allegedly pushed him towards the fodder machine when he asked them for food. He is still waiting for Rs1 million promised to him as part of his medical and rehabilitation expenses. Despite the promises made to him nearly three weeks ago, he has not received the proper cheque in his name from the government.

The first cheque issued in his father’s name has been dishonoured. Speaking to the boy’s family it was learnt that despite the family’s compliance with all the necessary formalities, and paperwork, Irfan and his family are facing a number of bureaucratic hurdles and delays. Issuance of the cheque in boy’s name will further require registration and certification from the court for the guardianship as the boy being a minor will not be able to draw the money.

Mayo Hospital has advised him for hospitalisation in order to initiate the process of his prosthetic hand which requires a month long treatment with hospitalisation, the victim father Falak Sher said.

On the special direction of Chairperson of Foreign Affairs Committee Dr Attiya Inayt Ullah, the Society for the protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC’s) during fact finding mission reported about threats being continuously received by the boy’s family for revenge from Shafqat Bibi, land lady allegedly involved in the incident.

The family fears that after the release of the brothers of the land lady from the police lockup, they will take revenge from the family of the victim. The family demanded the CM Punjab provide relief and financial aids as he had promised during his visit after the incident.