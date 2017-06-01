GUJRANWALA - Citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments and other valuables in various theft and robbery incidents here on Monday.

Police sources say the dacoits looted Rs42,000 and two cellphones from Asim in Nowshera Virkan police precincts while in Tatli Wali, bandits snatched Rs22,000, an applied for motorcycle and cellphones from Yusuf. In Ghakkar Mandi, robbers intercepted Usman and deprived him of Rs25,000, a gold chain and cellphone at gunpoint while in Model Town, swindlers deprived Khadija of cash, gold ornaments and a cellphone. In Wazirabad Saddr, armed men snatched Rs62,000 and a cellphone from Waleed and in Ahmed Nagar, robbers looted Rs100,000, three cellphones and a gold ring from Mansha. In Kot Ladha, dacoits took away Rs30,000, a cellphone and gold chain from Shabbir and in Civil Lines area, bandits snatched Rs20,000 and a cellphone from Bilal.

In Alipur Chatha, robbers intercepted Moeen and deprived him of Rs73,000, three cellphones at gunpoint while on Bajwa Road, bandits snatched Rs27,000, two cellphones and a gold chain from Imran. In Kamoke Saddr, Shabbir and his family were deprived of Rs50,000, gold ornaments and a cellphone at gunpoint and in the Wazirabad City police precincts, dacoits took away Rs32,000, a cellphone and gold ring from Aslam. In Tatli Wali, armed men snatched Rs44,000, three cellphones and gold ornaments from Ghufran and his family and in the Garjakh police precincts, robbers looted Rs30,000 and a cellphone from Nasir. In Kot Ladha, bandits snatched Rs38,000, a gold chain and two cellphones from Munir.

In different theft incidents, unidentified thieves stole cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from the houses of Hakim, Farrukh, Amanullah and Talha while motorcycles of Saleem, Rashid and Habib were lifted from different places. Police registered cases and launched investigation.

RAMAZAN BAZAARS VISITED: Deputy Commissioner Amir Jaan and CPO Ashfaq Ahmed Khan paid surprise visit to Shaheenabad and Dhulley Ramazan Bazaars and inspected quality of foodstuffs and security arrangements.

On the occasion, the DC directed the officials concerned to monitor quality, supply and prices of staple foods at the bazaars so that people could be benefitted real sense. He said quality of foodstuffs will not be compromised. They also enquired from the consumers about facilities and quality of items being sold at the bazaars. People expressed satisfaction over prices. The CPO inspected the security arrangements and directed the police officials to ensure foolproof security.