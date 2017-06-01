­BAHAWALPUR - Shop owners were deprived of cash and other valuables in two dacoity incidents here the other day.

According to police sources, three dacoits barged into a mobile shop on Faisal Road, RY Khan, and took away cash, cellphones and a laptop worth Rs3.7 million. Shopkeeper fell unconscious after the incident and was rushed to hospital. In another incident, an Electrical Store at Chikoonwala Chowk in the Civil Lines police precincts was robbed of Rs173,000.