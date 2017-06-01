SADIQABAD - Flouting the government's orders of subsidy in Ramazan, profiteers have increased prices of daily-use items and have started looting consumers with both hands.

A survey conducted by The Nation reveals that Special Price Control Magistrates, deployed at bazaars to ensure sale of daily foodstuffs on subsidised rates, have been restricted to their offices. In the prevailing scorching heat, they do not bother to come out of their air-conditioned rooms and have left the public at the mercy of profiteers.

During the survey, residents of different localities including Ramazan, Mujahid, Khalid Fareedi, Nauman, Shahid Iqbal, Hussain and Zulfiqar Ali told The Nation that the district administration had fixed prices of daily foodstuffs before start of Ramazan. "But its implementation is not witnessed anywhere across the district, especially in Tehsil Sadiqabad where all the staple foods are being sold on high prices," they said. They said people do not find relief even at Ramazan Bazaars and purchase essential commodities at local markets.

They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to look into the matter and order officials concerned to monitor the sale of quality foodstuffs on subsidised rates.