AHMEDPUR EAST - Police claimed on Wednesday to have unearthed a distillery here. A team of the City Police headed by SHO Mehr Abdul Jabbar raided and unearthed the distillery. The police also recovered 456 bottles of wine, 120 litres liquor and arrested three suspects, including Sheikh Zeeshan, Asif Arain and Asif Mehr. Police registered a case against them under Anti-Narcotics Act and launched investigation.

NURSES APPOINTED: The government has appointed seven more nurses at Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital here. According to Medical Superintendent Dr Aurangzeb Malik, 10 male doctors and as many women medical officers are also being posted in the hospital. He expressed gratitude to Health Secretary Ali Jan and Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir for providing funds for the renovation of the hospital.

Famous folk singer Jamilur Rehman Parwana and Sakhawat Hussain have lauded Bahawapur Arts Council Resident Director Rana Ijaz Mehmood for selecting the eligible and deserving candidates for divisional level music contest being held under Chief Minister’s Talent Hunt Programme. The contest was held in Bahawalpur where 57 rising singers from all the three districts of the division - Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar -had participated. Muhammad Arslan got first position in the contest and received Rs300,000 cash prize.