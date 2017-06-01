SIALKOT - After joining the PTI, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has vowed to give very a hard time to the PML-N in NA 111 Bajwat constituency in the 2018 General Elections.

From the constituency, she had won the 2008 general elections as PPP candidate and lost in 2013 general elections as PPP candidate. Addressing the party workers at her political office in village Koobey Chak-Bajwat, she announced to utilise her full energies to dent the PML-N with the active cooperation of her voters and supporters. She is aspiring to contest the 2018 general elections as PTI candidate.

She claimed that the winds of political change were blowing in constituency (NA 111 Bajwat, Sialkot), adding that the local people now wanted change there. She vowed to make th econstituency a stronghold of PTI, leaving both PML-N and PPP far behind in the political race there with the power of the masses.

“Now, it is high time for PTI to flourish in this constituency,” she added. The joining of PTI by Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan remained the hot political issue of the day in Sialkot and it remained under discussion in public. Thus, the prevailing political scenario of Sialkot has raised a big question about the leadership of PTI in this constituency. Everyone wants to know who will lead the PTI in constituency.

As PTI has two big guns in the shape of Chaudhry Ameer Hussain, former speaker of the National Assembly, and Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan who is former federal minister. Both are the political rival and now in the same party.

Chaudhry Ameer had joined PTI before the 2013 general elections by fielding his son Ch Asif Ameer Hussain as PTI candidate in the Provincial Assembly constituency (PP 121 Bajwat, Sialkot) but he lost.

Talking to the newsmen here, Chaudhary Ameer Hussain welcomed Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan’s induction in PTI, terming it a decision of PTI central leadership. The defeat of PML-N in this constituency has become the major political task by the PTI top leadership for the PTI leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan. It was stated that she has joined PTI with a task to give tough time to PML-N. There are more than 25,000 to 30,000 votes of PPP in this constituency which would go to the PPP’s own candidate not to Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, said some local people.

Firdous’ joining of PTI, however, has put the PML-N in hot waters as the PML-N’s provincial leadership is closely observing the prevailing political scenario of Sialkot. The local PPP leadership has expressed dismay over Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan’s decision to join PTI. In Hafizabad, PTI offices will be established in all the union councils in the district before the elections, district leader of PTI Mehdi Hassan and District President Shoaib Hayat Tarar said.

Inaugurating party office in Mohallah Hassan town, they said that the masses would not be further hoodwinked by the hollow slogans of the ruling elite who have miserably failed to come up to their expectations. declared that the candidate of PTI in the district would give crushing defeat to their opponent during the upcoming general elections.