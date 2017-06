Opposition leader Khursheed Shah has been issued notice by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to appear before court on June 19.

Syed Khursheed Shah has been summoned on a petition filed against him by Abdul Ghaffar from Abad Lakhoo Sukkar.

Abdul Ghafoor filed a petition in ECP while taking the plea that Khursheed Shah was provoking some influential people to occupy his land illegally.

ECP has summoned Khursheed shah on June 19 to appear in person or via counsel before it.