ISLAMABAD - Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected the reply of PTI Chairman Imran Khan to the contempt application filed by a former PTI leader Akbar S Babar for maligning the commission.

PTI Counsel Fawad Chaudhry submitted Khan’s reply, while arguing that the contempt of court case was based on a misapprehension.

Hearing the argument, Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza said that Imran Khan had still not made an apology, however he had withdrawn the review request.

He asked Chaudhry to review the reply, which had been submitted implying Imran Khan did not apologise over the matter.

The PTI’s lawyer contended that the reply was not meant to be an apology.

Justice (retired) Raza remarked that the ECP had recognised all those who had made an apology by providing another opportunity to Imran Khan to submit a reply by June 7, observing that the PTI chief had a chance to change his current stance.

The court adjourned the hearing till June 7.

A petition was filed by Akbar Babar earlier this year alleging that PTI Chief Imran Khan had committed contempt of court in his comments on party funds, claiming that he had not apologised to the ECP over his comments instead his counsel did so in personal capacity.

In the case relating to PTI’s foreign funding, the PTI once again failed to produce financial records before the ECP and sought adjournment on the plea that a similar matter is before the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The commission adjourned the case till June 22, 2017.

In a related development, the PTI has filed writ petition in the IHC to “stay” scrutiny of its accounts by the ECP.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has stayed the proceedings of the case by the ECP till July 4.

Threats PML-N’s political culture: Imran

INP adds: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan has termed the threats issued to JIT and apex court by Nehal Hashmi a PML-N political culture.

“Hashmi’s embarrassing threats to judiciary is part of N-League’s politics and they always try to frighten or buy the person to get their interests,” he said in his unnerved reaction.

He said people did not forget the phone call by Nawaz Sahrif family to Justice Qayyum in which he was directed ‘what should be the decision.’

“PML-N has threatened NAB when they felt NAB is going to make transparent decision,” he said, adding, it was PML-N’s culture to threats judiciary and buying conscience of others.